Girls Volleyball: NK Beats EG, 3-0
by Chuck Nadeau | Oct 12, 2023
Above: Stella Ruff goes way up for a midcourt kill shot. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
The North Kingstown Girls Soccer team came to EG with a record of 9-1-0. With the Avengers sitting at 6-4-0, I thought that It would be a large hill for them to climb.
Turns out that I was only partially right. NK did win, with game scores of 25/17, 25/16, and 26/24. That last game showed me EG can win. If they play like they did for the third game, their chances of progressing in the playoffs are decent.
Their next game is an away on Tuesday, Oct. 17, against Chariho.
Brianna Hartman makes a nice midcourt return. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Lauren Mignanelli makes a great soft kill. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Gabby Jackson is making eyes after a nice point. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Gabby Jackson pushes the ball over. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Stella Ruff makes a nice bump. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments