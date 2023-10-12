Girls Volleyball: NK Beats EG, 3-0

by | Oct 12, 2023

Above: Stella Ruff goes way up for a midcourt kill shot. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The North Kingstown Girls Soccer team came to EG with a record of 9-1-0. With the Avengers sitting at 6-4-0, I thought that It would be a large hill for them to climb.

Turns out that I was only partially right. NK did win, with game scores of 25/17, 25/16, and 26/24. That last game showed me EG can win. If they play like they did for the third game, their chances of progressing in the playoffs are decent.

Their next game is an away on Tuesday, Oct. 17,  against Chariho.

Brianna Hartman makes a nice midcourt return. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Lauren Mignanelli makes a great soft kill. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Gabby Jackson is making eyes after a nice point. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Gabby Jackson pushes the ball over. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Stella Ruff makes a nice bump. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 