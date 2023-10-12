Girls Volleyball: NK Beats EG, 3-0

Above: Stella Ruff goes way up for a midcourt kill shot. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The North Kingstown Girls Soccer team came to EG with a record of 9-1-0. With the Avengers sitting at 6-4-0, I thought that It would be a large hill for them to climb.

Turns out that I was only partially right. NK did win, with game scores of 25/17, 25/16, and 26/24. That last game showed me EG can win. If they play like they did for the third game, their chances of progressing in the playoffs are decent.

Their next game is an away on Tuesday, Oct. 17, against Chariho.