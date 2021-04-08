Girls Volleyball: Coventry Over EG in 3 Close Sets

Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his sports photos at chuckn.com.

Coventry had the staying power in Tuesday’s Girls Volleyball match against East Greenwich, winning in three straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, and 25-18. In this first year in Division 1, the Avengers have are 1-2 on the season so far, but the two losses have been close.

“We hung with them in every set but I think our young team had difficulty staying in the game later in each set,” said EG coach Justin Amaral. “Coventry will probably be the number 2 team in Division 1.”

He added, “Our libero, Grace Clark, had a great game with 20 digs.”

Coventry’s fire power may have been greater than EG’s Tuesday but Amaral called out Jessica Caterson for her play at middle blocker, with 10 blocks and 8 kills.

The Avengers play again Thursday.