Girls Volleyball: Chariho Wins 3-1

Above: Gabriela Jackson and Kaitlyn Toce go up for the block. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

So, I found out EG has a freshman volleyball team. They played Chariho Monday (9/11/23) and put up a good fight. There are only three or four other freshman teams in the state and the freshman team should be able to play at least three games this season.

The varsity Avengers played their game in the middle of a busy EG sports day. Unfortunately, the girls ran into a buzzsaw. The girls from Chariho came back from losing the first set to win the next three.

It’s not that the Avengers played badly, they didn’t. It just came down to who wanted the match more. The rallies were long, and the gym was hot. That combined to take its toll on the players.

It was refreshing to see the stands almost full of spectators, and I suspect many were proud parents of the freshmen team.