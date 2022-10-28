Girls Volleyball: 3-0 Win Over Coventry; Next Up, Playoffs

by | Oct 28, 2022

Above: Gabriela Jackson and Neala Bijari go up for the block. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find his high school sports photos HERE).

I won’t keep you in suspense: The EG Girls Volleyball team won against Coventry in straight sets – 25-19, 25-16, and 25-21 – Wednesday (10/26). I must say that this surprised me. I expected Coventry to come out swinging, but all I got was a bunt.

It was senior night in Coventry and the senior Avengers exchanged roses with the Coventry seniors, before the start.

There were some great rallies in the match. Both teams kept the point alive with good digs and sets. Nick Coit from ABC6 sports told me he had more than enough good “stuff” for the 11 o’clock news.

Next up for the Avengers will be the playoffs. As of this writing, the brackets are empty. 

Hannah Gaffney goes low for the dig. Photo CN

Gabriela Jackson does extra work wiping moisture from the floor. Photo: CN

Jillian Tracey makes an easy dig. Photo: CN

Head Coach Sam Paquette paces the sideline. Photo: CN

The team celebrates the win. Photo: CN

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 