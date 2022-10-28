Girls Volleyball: 3-0 Win Over Coventry; Next Up, Playoffs

Above: Gabriela Jackson and Neala Bijari go up for the block. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find his high school sports photos HERE).

I won’t keep you in suspense: The EG Girls Volleyball team won against Coventry in straight sets – 25-19, 25-16, and 25-21 – Wednesday (10/26). I must say that this surprised me. I expected Coventry to come out swinging, but all I got was a bunt.

It was senior night in Coventry and the senior Avengers exchanged roses with the Coventry seniors, before the start.

There were some great rallies in the match. Both teams kept the point alive with good digs and sets. Nick Coit from ABC6 sports told me he had more than enough good “stuff” for the 11 o’clock news.

Next up for the Avengers will be the playoffs. As of this writing, the brackets are empty.