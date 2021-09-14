Girls Volleyball: 3-0 Loss to South Kingstown

Above: Libero Jillian Tracey making a return dig.

On Monday, EG’s Girls Volleyball team fell to South Kingstown in straight (if close) sets at home,  25-22, 25-19 and 25-19. EG moved up to Division 1 last year but this year’s team has only three seniors. The team is comprised mostly of sophomores and juniors, with one freshman. 

South Kingstown, meanwhile, had seven seniors and six juniors, as well as a bit more height on their side. Avenger standouts Monday, according to Coach Justin Amaral, were Melis Kocak,  Grace Clark and Jillian Tracey.

Amaral said the team is working hard and he anticipates they will improve every game.

Melis Kocak up for the block.

Bella Errante on the offense at the net.

Bella Errante and Kaylee Welles (24) set for defense.

Coach Justin Amaral in a timeout with the team.

