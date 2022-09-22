Girls Tennis: 6-1 Win Over Cranston West

Above: Annalee Ambler, playing at number 1 singles versus Cranston West 9/20/22. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

The Girls Tennis team beat Cranston West at home Tuesday, 6-1, improving to 3-1 in Division 1.

Number 1 singles Annalee Ambler; number 3 Kyanna Lin; and number 4 Ariana Davoudi all won their matches, along with all three doubles teams, Alexis Besio and junior Anna Deng; Julia Erickson and Katerina Beulieu; and Ellie Coker-Rodman and Emily Kendall.

“While we lost a lot of talent this year, the girls have come in with great attitudes,” said Coach Marc Brocato. “We should make the playoffs and I think a realistic goal for us would be to get into that final four and perhaps pull an upset to get to the finals.”

He added, “AnnaLee Ambler has developed much more power with her strokes and her mental game has improved…. Ariana at 4 has been the most improved from last year. She jumped from JV and bypassed varsity doubles all the way to singles. Alexis Besio has also improved dramatically from last year with her groundstrokes. Freshman Elli is also a very raw talent but will be a varsity start in no time.”

The Avengers play Cumberland away on Thursday.