Girls Soccer: Rainy 4-3 Loss to Cumberland

Above: Eva Dufresne advances in the rain. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The EG Girls Soccer team has lost against the Cumberland Clippers, 4-3, Monday night, in rainy conditions at Carcieri Field.

The Clippers brought an impressive 3-0-1 record with them and it didn’t take long to prove why – they scored their first goal just 38 seconds into the game. Cumberland would add one more to end the first half with a 2-0 lead.

The Avengers came within one goal at the end with the final score Clippers 4 and Avengers 3. From this photographer’s wet position on the field, the two teams looked pretty evenly matched and although EG’s record is now 0-4-2, they have not lost a game by more than one goal.

The goals that were scored all took place within five minutes near the end of the game, with Eva Dufresne scoring 2 goals, Ella Kauffman 1 goal and 1 assist, and Paige Flynn with an assist on the first goal. Kauffman also led the breakaway that led to the final penalty kick.

“We have a lot of good pieces, we just haven’t put them together for a full 80 minutes yet,” acknowledged Coach Karen Lockhart. “It took 75 minutes for us to capitalize on a scoring chance yesterday, and collectively, we struggled to keep Cumberland at bay consistently.”

Lockhart noted EG has a tough Division 1 schedule.

“We are still fighting for that first win, but we are also so close in all of these tight losses. We are learning from every game. Hoping to put it all together in a 3 game week this week with Smithfield at home Thursday and Chariho on the road on Saturday.”