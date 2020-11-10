Girls Soccer: EG Shuts Out Chariho, 3-0

Above: Sofia Barnes scored the first goal for the Avengers Saturday. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The Avenger Girls Soccer team Saturday kept Chariho to just two shots, keeping the pressure on the Chargers the whole game and finding net three times for a 3-0 win.

Sofia Barnes scored the first goal for East Greenwich, with Abby Lewis scoring two more, one in the first half and one in the second. Maeve Phinney and Tori Duke both had one assist. Goalie Rosa Caliri had 8 saves. Chariho goalie Reid DosSantos had 5 saves.

East Greenwich is 4-0 in division play.

Abby Lewis #4 – 2 goals (second two goals)

Sofia Barnes #13 1 goal (first goal)

Maeve Phinney #2 – 1 assist

Tori Duke #8 – 1 assist

Rosa Caliri #22 – 8 saves

East Greenwich limited Chariho High to two shots and shut out the Chargers, 3-0, in a Division II-South girls soccer game Saturday night.

East Greenwich, a Division I school, is playing in D-II this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Avengers are 6-3, 4-0 D-II South. EG led 2-0 at the half.