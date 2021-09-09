Girls Soccer: Avengers Over Oakers, 3-1

EG traveled up Route 95 to Coventry to play the first girls varsity soccer game of the season and returned home with a 3-1 win over the Oakers. There were some nerves perhaps but the Avengers played well, with excellent passing.

Abby Lewis, the team’s leading scorer last season, scored twice for the Avengers and Sofia Barnes had the other goal off a free kick. Barnes, Ava Lanfredi and Teaghan Bristol all had assists, and goalie Sam Lombardi had 10 saves.

“Coventry was a good first test for us. We were able to start putting some pieces together after figuring out formations throughout our preseason scrimmages,” said EG Coach Karen Lockhart. “Coming off an exciting and successful season in D2, we are ready to compete again in D1 with a lot of strong rivalries.”

Lockhart added, “We are led by two offensive weapons in senior captains Sofia Barnes and Siena Potorski. They helped set the right tone in all of our summer workouts and I am excited to see them shine this year. We also have a new senior addition to our team who will help anchor our midfield in Ava Lanfredi. She will be paired with several returning strong junior midfielders in Izzy Gelzhiser, Gracie Kauffman, and Riley Gopalakrishnan. In terms of our defense, we have a chance to reset our backline this year with some solid defenders who are really looking to make a new impact this year.”

She said she was happy for the balance between upperclassmen leadership and younger talent and noted talent on the JV/swing team as well, “which gives our program a chance to grow and develop.”

The plan, she said: “To get better, as a team, each and every game.”

The Avengers play at home Thursday (9/9).