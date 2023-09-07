Girls Soccer: 4-1 Win Over Prout

Above: Kate Monaghan with a mighty kick. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The soccer team is looking good although a little thin at the start of the season. With only 20 girls on the roster, head coach Karen Lockhart admits it’s going to be a challenge.

The 4 to 1 win Wednesday (9/6/23) over the Prout girls was well-deserved. Not only because of the short roster, but the weather. The girls had to take water breaks to stay hydrated in the heat and humidity.

Lockhart said the lack of depth will have her relying on swinging some JV team members. She said she was confident in her goalkeeper Elizabeth Johnson, who has made big strides over the summer.

It may not be an easy season, but looking at how the girls played this game, they will hold their own.