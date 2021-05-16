Girls LAX: EG Over Cumberland, 15-1

Above: Abby Walsh #9 takes aim. Walsh scored three goals for the Avengers. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

The girls of EG improve to 2-1-0 with an impressive win over Cumberland by a score of 15 to 1 Friday. EG was simply faster and had better ball-handling skills – it was clear EG has spent a lot of time on both passing and setting up plays. They were patient and moved the ball around the perimeter until someone was free to take the shot.

Still, don’t count out Cumberland. They played with a lot of heart, and I can see them doing nothing but improve as the season goes on.

Three players scored three goals apiece for the Avengers: Mila Navarro, Abby Walsh, and Alex Mega. Navarro also had four assists.

Next up is an away game against Narragansett May 20. Game time is 6 p.m.