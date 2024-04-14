Girls LAX: EG Loses to Portsmouth, LaSalle

Above: EG’s Tessa Charello-Ingegneri scores on a nice side arm against La Salle. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The young team faced two formidable rivals

By Tommy Sprague

The East Greenwich Avengers faced off against two challenging Division 1 rivals this week, starting with the top-ranked Portsmouth Patriots on Monday night (4/8/24), followed by the talented La Salle Rams on Thursday (4/11/24).

The Portsmouth match on Monday started with a clash of offensive firepower. Both teams launched attacks showcasing their precision passing, speed and ability to finish. The Avenger’s front six displayed remarkable prowess, with multiple goals scored by freshman Amaya Gomez (2), junior Catherine Sprague (2), and one each from freshman Ava Halvorsen and senior Julia Moore. Despite the momentum swinging back and forth, the Patriots led 7 to 6 at half time. Adjustments were made by both teams, but Portsmouth gained momentum, ultimately overpowering EG’s defensive efforts. Although EG continued to find the net, with goals from Halvorsen (2), Sprague (1), freshman Tessa Charello-Ingegneri, and junior Maeve Kiernan, they couldn’t match Portsmouth’s relentless offensive assault. Freshman EG goalie Ella Mercurio displayed poise despite the challenging situation, but Portsmouth emerged victorious with a final score of 19-11.

Bruised but not battered, the team recognized the need for defensive improvement heading into Thursday’s game against La Salle. EG struck first with a goal from freshman phenom Tessa Charello-Ingegneri, igniting Avenger momentum. Tessa continued her success in the first half with another score, supported by goals from sophomore Lindsay Rowe and Ava Halverson. However, La Salle’s offense matched EG’s, with multiple goals from EG resident Lilly Peters, leaving the Rams ahead 7-4 at halftime. In the second half, EG gained success at the draw, resulting in more firepower from Charello-Ingegneri, who added two more goals, along with contributions from sophomore Lindsey Ziady, Catherine Sprague, and Junior Eva Dufresne, tying the game in the third quarter. Led by senior captain Lexie Kavanagh, the Avenger’s defense held strong against La Salle’s offensive onslaught. With additional goals scored by Charello-Ingegneri and Rowe, EG found themselves leading by one goal in the final minutes of the game. However, EG had some costly turnovers which allowed the Rams to mount a comeback, eventually tying the score and delivering the final blow to win the game 12-11.

East Greenwich should hold their heads high. This young squad possesses tremendous talent, and despite the early season losses, it’s evident that EG is committed to ongoing improvement. The Avenger’s next game is away at Prout on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m.

The photos are from the Thursday, 4/11/24, game versus La Salle.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s a lot of fun!

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE .