Girls Hoops: Wizards Best Avengers, 51-32

Above: Brooke Fairbanks brings the ball up the floor. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avengers had a tough time of it Wednesday against the West Warwick Wizards, losing 51-32 and scoring a mere 4 points in the second half.

It started out rough, with EG taking over four minutes to score. That first half ended with a score of 40 to 28 – there was a gap but a workable gap. The second half proved brutal, with that gap just expanding.

EG needs a lot of work on offense against double coverage. A large number of passes were either blocked or intercepted. D2 is proving challenging for EG.

Next up is an away game against Mt. Pleasant Friday, Jan. 19.