Girls Hoops: Wizards Best Avengers, 51-32

by | Jan 18, 2024

Above: Brooke Fairbanks brings the ball up the floor. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avengers had a tough time of it Wednesday against the West Warwick Wizards, losing 51-32 and scoring a mere 4 points in the second half. 

It started out rough, with EG taking over four minutes to score. That first half ended with a score of 40 to 28 – there was a gap but a workable gap. The second half proved brutal, with that gap just expanding.

EG needs a lot of work on offense against double coverage. A large number of passes were either blocked or intercepted. D2 is proving challenging for EG.

Next up is an away game against Mt. Pleasant Friday, Jan. 19. 

Rowan Carney at the line. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Maeve Kiernan passes to the corner. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Olivia Prior moves the ball around. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Coach Dave Maccarone paces the sideline. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

