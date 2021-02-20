Girls Hoops: SK Over EG: 72-35

Above: Sofia Bianco passes to the outside. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

EG was in a little over their heads Thursday against South Kingstown, which had an advantage in almost every phase of the game. Most notably, with their height and shooting. The Rebels are tall. They have two forwards that are 5’11”. Tall doesn’t necessarily lead to points, but unless you have either a defense against it or some other part of your game overcomes it, tall becomes points. EG didn’t have it today. They did play hard, and did have opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize on them.

EG never led this one. The score was 43 to 17 at the half and 72 to 35 at the end.

The bright spot for the game today? I was culling through my 500 and some odd shots on my laptop.  Coach Maccarone was on his way out the door and stopped. We talked a little about the game and his last words were, “We still have a shot at the playoffs.”  

Never give up.

A pair of #3’s: Alex Mega going up and Carly Tomlinson defending.

Alex Mega gets pushed from behind.

Sofia Bianco goes up and is blocked by SK’s Carly Tomlinson.

Gabriela Jackson works the ball.

Jailei Sciaraffa brings up the ball.

Alex Mega goes up and Maysen Hill in tight defense.

Coach Macc talking things over during half time.

 

