Girls Hoops: Prout Wins Close Game, 30-28

Above: Rowan Carney drives the line. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The stands were almost full for this match, and they were not disappointed in the game.

This one was a nail biter, with the Avengers coming out swinging in the first quarter. Then, after a time out by the Crusaders, the match got even more interesting.

Prout came out more aggressive on defense and double team became the norm. That and some three pointers, had them going from ten points down to only two at the half 16 to 14.

Both teams came out of the halftime break with the same goal, and they both went for it.

It kept the fans on the edge of their seats, and you could tell a bucket was scored from the parking lot. It all came down to the final buzzer with the EG girls unable to put one in for the tie. Prout takes this one 30 to 28.

Next up for the Avengers will be a home game with Shea/Tolman co/op on Tuesday, Jan. 9.