Girls Hoops: Lopsided 60-20 Win Vs. Wizards

by | Feb 13, 2024

Above: Olivia Prior reaches around. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

When I saw the Wizards from West Warwick come out for their warm up, I thought to myself, “They aren’t too tall.” And they weren’t. That would give the Avenger Girls Basketball team the advantage.

The advantage turned out to be a decisive win, by a score of 60 to 20. This was by far the best game that the ladies have played this season.

With the height advantage came rebounds. Offensive rebounds lead to points. That and the seven 3-point shots made for a well-timed win.

Next up for the ladies will be a home game against Cumberland High on Feb. 14 – the last game of the regular season.

Chloe Hartman goes up for the layup. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Maeve Kiernan passes up court. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Layla Cameron passes the ball up. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Cat Neville goes for the three pointer. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Maeve Kiernan tries to save the ball. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

