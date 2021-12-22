Girls Hoops: Avengers Fall to Rams, 59-34

Above: Brooke Fairbanks goes up for the rebound. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

The Girls Basketball team lost against La Salle Monday night, 59 to 34. The Avengers played well, but they could not find their offensive groove. Defense clicked in during the second half: After a half time score of 52 to 23, EG was able to hold La Salle in the second half. Unfortunately, they just were unable to put points on the board.

EG’s next game will be on Monday, Dec. 27, against Lincoln at home.