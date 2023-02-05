Girls Hoops: 57-52 Loss to Chariho

Above: Alex Mega drives for the basket. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com)

“Slip Slidin’ Away” (Paul Simon, 2011). That’s what happened to this girls’ basketball game between EG and Chariho on Feb. 3. This 57-52 loss was a tough one to swallow. That was because the ladies played what I think was their best game of the season so far.

It was Senior Night. Three seniors were honored: Faith Basler, Meghan Pagliaro, and Alex Mega. All were given flowers and joined on court by their families. 

This match started out pretty much neck and neck, with both teams playing rather conservatively. The Avenger’s were holding their own against an overall taller team. That showed with them going up by 12 points.

Then Chariho started to get more aggressive, and the lead started to ebb. 

The top scorer for EG was Alex Mega with 22 points. Second was Meghan Pagliaro with 16. Both ladies had 2 three-pointers.

Meghan Pagliaro drives the baseline. Credit: CN

Brooke Fairbanks puts one up from just outside the key. Credit: CN

Catherine Neville gets set for a pass. Credit: CN

Olivia Prior goes up for the layup. Credit: CN

Seniors Megan Pagliaro, Alex Mega, and Faith Basler. Credit: CN

