Girls Hoops: 51-48 Win Over Rocky Hill

Above: Chloe Hartmann puts one up from under the basket. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

You would never know this wasn’t a league game, both teams came to play some basketball.

The Avengers are working with a thin and young roster. With only fourteen players, that alone doesn’t give them much room, but add in the fact that five are freshmen, that’s a big deal.

This 51 to 48 win is an ego booster for the girls. The way they got to the final buzzer is another. For all of the first half the lady A’s were behind. Not much, but enough to keep you on the edge of your seat. They came alive in the third quarter outscoring them by nine points to take the lead.

Then it was a matter of keeping the Mariners of Rocky Hill off their backs. It was no easy task. Double team and close guarding chipped away at the slim lead, but they fell just short.

Next up is the Lady Avengers first league game on Friday the 15th against Mt. St. Charles at EG. Game time is 7 p.m.