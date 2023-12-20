Girls Hoops: 37-33 Loss to Mount St. Charles

by | Dec 19, 2023

Above: Brooke Fairbanks cuts hard to advance the ball. By Chuck Nadeau

This year looks like it could be tough for both the boys and the girls basketball teams. Between graduating seniors, an injury or two, and some players deciding not to play this year, it’s shaping up to be an uphill battle. Despite this, EG can’t have felt too badly about their 37-33 loss to Mount St. Charles at home Dec. 15. 

The Mounties came to EG with a full roster. This included a six-foot three junior. The hill just got a little steeper. 

Sometimes things aren’t all they seem. The Avengers were behind most of the game. Not by much but still behind. They chipped away at the lead until with less than a minute to go in the game they were only down by two.

A last-minute layup went long and a one shot penalty shot for MSC finished the game.

Maeve Kiernen guards an attacking Mountie. By Chuck Nadeau

Gabby Jackson hustles after a defensive rebound. By Chuck Nadeau

Layla Cameron advances the ball on a fast break. By Chuck Nadeau

Catherine Neville gets ready to take two free throws. By Chuck Nadeau

Olivia Prior brings up the ball. By Chuck Nadeau

