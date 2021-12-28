Former EGHS Student Killed in Car Accident

By Cabot Shore

Rosalee L. Cambio, 18, a former student of EGHS, died from injuries after a car accident in Providence Dec. 21. She is survived by her parents, Nicole Cambio and Justin Hendershot, as well as siblings Noah, Elijah, and Casey; her grandparents Reginia Cambio, Mike Hendershot, Sr., Maureen McCormick, Ann Marie and the late Nicholas Cambio. She also leaves behind her beloved boyfriend Nolan Sion.

“On behalf of the East Greenwich High School faculty and staff, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rosalee Cambio,” wrote EGHS Principal Ken Hopkins in an email to the community Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with Rosalee’s family at this time.”

According to a donation page set up for the Cambio family, Cambio was with friends on their way to a restaurant Dec. 21 when the GPS took them down a dirt road with no lights. The road intersected with another street and the accident happened in that intersection.

Her funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 8:30 a.m. from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, 30 Fenner St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours are Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Operations Underground Railroad, P.O. Box 560902, Denver, CO 80256, will be appreciated.

Find a link to her obituary HERE and a link to the fundraiser HERE.

Photo by Mike Labrum on Unsplash.