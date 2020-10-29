Field Hockey: EG Over NK, 3-2

by | Oct 28, 2020

Above: Bella Atalay. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The EG Field Hockey team pulled off a big win Tuesday evening at Carcieri Field, beating powerhouse North Kingstown 3-2. It was a replay of last season’s D1 state championship, where EG bested NK for the title. 

“It was a huge league game,” said EG Coach Deb McMullen. “NK is a great team, very well-coached and has a standout D1 committed player – Dempsey Cambell – who is so dominant and hard to stop.”

The Avengers were up 2-1 at the half, with goals from Bella Atalay, assisted by Alex Mega, and Grace Casey, with an assist from Atalay. The Skippers’ first half goal was scored by Ellie Drinkwater with an assist from Adora Perry. 

In the second half, EG’s Bella Schambers scored, with an assist from Mega. Campbell scored for NK.

EG’s goalie Emma Berthiaume had 8 saves on the night before needing to be taken out after injuring her shoulder during a diving save. Hope Gee came in and got 2 saves to finish out the game. NK’s Erin Harvey had 10 saves.

Grace Casey (left) playing ball, #12 Jillian Prior behind.

Alex Mega (#10) pushes forward.

EG’s Jillian Prior on defense.

Margaret Neville

Margaret Neville

Alex Mega

Alex Mega

 

Genevieve Cava (#11) and Alex Mega (#10) crowd North.

Avengers Logan Shunney (#4), goalie Hope Gee, and Madison Kavanagh (#8).

 

