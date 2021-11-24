Record-Breaking Eldredge ‘Turkey Trot’ Food Drive

The Eldredge Eagles were at it again on Tuesday, marching from school to St. Luke’s Church, carrying non-perishable food items they’d collected to donate them in person to the EG Interfaith Food Cupboard housed there. This was the 10th year students had made the journey – what they call their “turkey trot.” They’ve marched the food over every year but last year (COVID!).

“We set a school donation record: 1111 items for the cupboard!” said Eldredge Principal Dan Seger.

According to food cupboard co-manager Steve Bartlett, it was the largest donation yet from Eldredge. “The food cupboard enjoys outstanding community support.”

Many businesses, organizations, churches and individuals have stepped up to donate over the past year and a half. The cupboard is “very well stocked,” he said, as a result.

They’ve seen a real change in their client base over that time.

“Many families have been forced out of town because of high rents and lack of availability of affordable housing. We primarily now see two different groups, the elderly and single men. We have constant turnover of meals in a can – hash, chilli, beef stew, Spam, small canned hams, hot dogs, hamburg, etc.,” Bartlett said. “This year we have been able to give out gift cards to grocery stores as well as food.”

The food cupboard is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but food can be left for the cupboard at St. Luke's whenever the church is open.