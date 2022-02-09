EGSD Artists Wanted for COA’s Art, Performance Showcase

Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 17

EG school staff and students are invited to share their artwork and talents in an all-ages art and live performance showcase that will take place on Thursday, April 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greenwich Odeum in celebration of COA’s 40+ years of arts programming.

This is a curated talent showcase featuring students and staff from the East Greenwich school community. The best selections will be made to present a range of talent that represents all six schools in the district and as many grade levels as possible.

There will be prizes for participants and celebratory champagne for parents!

To participate, please complete one of the forms below.

Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 17. All artists will be notified of their acceptance status by March 1, 2022.

Live performers sign up HERE.

Fine artists sign up HERE.