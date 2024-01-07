EGHS Earns 5-Star Rating

Submitted content

For high marks in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science; College and Career Readiness; Graduation Rate, and Post-Secondary Success factors

East Greenwich High School (EGHS) is proud to announce that it has achieved a five-star accountability rating by the R.I. Department of Education under state and federal performance guidelines. This top rating accounts for key performance indicators including: Proficiency and Growth Rates in English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, and Science; College and Career Readiness; Graduation Rate, and Post-Secondary Success factors.

Academic achievement and measured growth showed strong and enhanced performance on the SATs in mathematics and ELA, and on the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) test.

College and career readiness acknowledged our emphasis on preparing students for post-secondary success through college credits and industry-recognized credentials.

Graduation rate captured that 97 percent of our students graduate in 4 years.

Success factors accounted for academic and workplace standards, including consistent attendance and professional conduct.

For additional details, please visit: bit.ly/EGHS2023

Dr. Brian G. Ricca, superintendent of East Greenwich Public Schools noted, “This five-star accountability rating is a testament to East Greenwich High School’s unwavering commitment to providing a high-quality education that prepares all students for success in college, career, and beyond.” “This rating and the comprehensive evaluation that it represents is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our educators, support professionals, and students,” acknowledged EGHS Principal Dr. Patricia Page. “The entire EGHS learning community embraces and operationalizes our collective responsibility and orientation to continued growth on an individual and school level.”

About East Greenwich High School:

East Greenwich High School is a comprehensive, public high school serving students in grades 9-12. The school community boasts a variety of accolades including being designated as a national Unified Champion School in 2023, and an Exemplary High Performing Blue Ribbon School in 2018 by the U.S. Department of Education. The school is fully accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and has been named to the College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Roll.

The keystone of the school’s culture is expressed in the district’s mission: