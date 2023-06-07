EGHS Class of 2023 Crosses the Stage

Above: Class of 2023 on Carcieri Field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Every graduating class is special, but there were a few things about the Class of 2023 that set it apart. These were the students who were freshmen when the pandemic hit, forcing them to finish their freshman year online at home. The next year brought back a modicum of normalcy but in-person school was weird and mostly part-time. Things got better junior year but then tragedy struck early on New Year’s Day, when the car Olivia Passaretti was driving was struck by a man now awaiting trial on multiple charges relating to his actions that day. Olivia’s death sent shockwaves through the school and town community that reverberate still. On Ivy Day, Olivia’s family received her diploma and a yearbook signed by the entire class.

Two days later, at graduation at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, the ceremony was filled with music and speeches, most notably the National Anthem, sung by Geoffrey Aptt, and “Spark of Creation,” sung by Julia Erickson, and the speeches of salutatorian Riley Gopalakrishnan and valedictorian Guy Sanchez. And diplomas and cheers. And relief!

Congratulations, Class of 2023. There’s a whole world out there but, as we always say, don’t be strangers! You always have a home here.

The EGHS Class of 2023

Sudishma Acharya

Charles Andrew Adams III

Joel Afendi

Zalmay Nangialay Ahmad

Annalee Lucille Ambler

Zachary James Amelotte

Kevin Michael Anderson

Catherine Elizabeth Anderson

Anthony Edward Andrade

Geoffrey Mark Aptt

Sonny Angelo Arsenault

Avery Jackson Baccei

Alexis S. Baker

Samantha Lynn Baker

Avery Catherine Barkley

Faith Rose Basler

Emerson Douglas Bassen-Alexander

Fiona Fallon Baxter

Katerina Abigail Beaulieu

Nathan Benfeito

Evan Paul Berthiuame

Dorothea Rose Bianco

Maria Luisa Bianco

Neala Margaret Bijari

Grace Jae Birkett

Benjamin Hirsch Block

Harrison K. Boyd

Vincent Michael Brita

Robert Thomas Brooks

Allison Estine Butterfield

Allan Trevor Cain

Jason Carollo

Matthew Paul Carosotto

Keyland Naiomy Carrasquillo

Borys Stephen Carrison

William Bellamy Carroll

Grace Elizabeth Casey

Peter Joseph Casey

Linnea Zora Cervenka

Emma Elizabeth Cham

Grace Elizabeth Clark

Griffin Thomas Clark

Sophia Rose Clarke

Abygail Lynn Clarke

Dean Aaron Cluley

Reagan Charlotte Coates

Zoë Grace Corbin

Matthew Joseph Cosgrove

Ryan Edward D’Amico

Cyrus Arya Davoudi

Casey Addison DeLorenzo

Mir Simko Demirel

Taylor Marie Dessert

Lana Kate DiIuro

Justin Paul DiStefano

Alexis Kate Dolan

Peter Christopher Doorley

River Elliot Doumato

Kaitlyn Isabel Dow

Amanda Joy Dronzek

Cael Kingsland Dunwoody

Helena Victoria Dunwoody

Kenzie Dymek

Julia Emma Erickson

William John Erickson

Jacob Brian Evans

Reese Emily Fahys

Raahil Ahmed Faizan

Ethan Howard Faunce

Jessika Brooke Finger

Brendan Thomas Fox

Henry Oakes Bart Fraser

Matthew Larry Friedman

Jack Ryan Gagliardi

Ava Julia Gallonio

Alex Eva Garrian

Isabelle Gertrude Gelzhiser

Giada Rose Gloria

Riley Chundra Gopalakrishnan

Eva Elizabeth Haan

Timothy Walter Harrington III

Basim Razi Hasan

Emma Grace Hathaway

Michael Philip Healey

Madison Rose Hinrichs

Hadley Hope Hirshorn

Anissa Hong

Megan Danielle Huntley

Ella Toolan Johnson

Cooper B. Jones

Leo Clay Kaldor

Gracie Elizabeth Kauffman

Allison Elizabeth Kazmier

Shaun Anthony Michael Kenyon

Patrick Southworth Kiernan

Tyler Ji Kim

Brianna Anela Knight

Melis Renée Kocak

Brandi Mariska Kulakowski

Hannah Simone Lally

Aliya Sarah Land

Sabrina Jacqueline Lee

Jack Henry Leonard

Abby Shea Lewis

Julia Grace Leyden

Kyanna C. Lin

Erik Leo Lopez

Angelica I. Lopez

Quin Davis Madden

Ryan James Marcantonio

Nicholas Jon Martin

Jack Andrew Martinez

Jordan Taylor McCoy

Griffin Taylor Meacham

Alexandra Madeline Mega

Sydney Jean Mendes

Benjamin Alain Minto

Emma Jane Morin

Jordan Mia Muscatelli

Seneca Fia Muscatelli

Julia Elizabeth Musiak

Mila Anna Navarro

Brian Robert Nerney

Tyler William Niessing

Thomas Grogan Indeglia O’Brien

Cole Thomas O’Brien

Mara Anna Oancea

Sydney Elisabeth Olsen

Valentina Ivy Oteiza

Alessandra Elizabeth Ottiano

Owen Nicholas Padula

Meghan Elizabeth Pagliaro

Timothy Regis Pavilonis

Luke Jerome Pedro

Cameron Lee Pellegrino

Phoebe Ophelia Monbouquette Peltz

William Christopher Penhall

Kyle Elias Poccia

Jillian Hope Prior

Vincent Harry Purcell

Lauren Elizabeth Reikhrud

Sydney Marie Rogers

Joseph Theodore Ruff

Gianna Marie Salvator

John Charles Salvator

Cayetano Sanchez IV

Hope Frances Scaramella

Mia Elise Schenenga

Anthony Nicholas Serino

Oliveia Rose Shaughnessy

Lily Li Shaughnessy

Thomas Joseph Sheeran

Rylee Anne Shunney

Madison Rinnah Siedliski

Jack Alan Simpson

Arthur Robert Sloan

Pyper Danielle Smith

Terry So

Robert Thomas Sprague

Aaron William Stange

Brayden William Stanger

Lily Jane Stark

Juliana Lynn Sticca

Griffin Patrick Straut

Connor James Straut

Michael Aaron Studley

Erin Elizabeth Sullivan

Owen Roger Thibodeau

Sophia Todaro

Joseph Colin Tougas

Jillian Ella Tracey

John Edward Tramonti

Alexandra Bree Tuttle

Michael Francis Ucci

Andrew Withrow Valentine

Kaelin Nicolette Viera

Daniel Russ Vilker

Raj Vishnu

Morgan Elizabeth Walsh

Cameron Scott Washburn

Theodora Fallon Weathers

Allie Nicole Welles

Bridget Grace Wexler

Ava Rose White