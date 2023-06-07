EGHS Class of 2023 Crosses the Stage

Above: Class of 2023 on Carcieri Field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Every graduating class is special, but there were a few things about the Class of 2023 that set it apart. These were the students who were freshmen when the pandemic hit, forcing them to finish their freshman year online at home. The next year brought back a modicum of normalcy but in-person school was weird and mostly part-time. Things got better junior year but then tragedy struck early on New Year’s Day, when the car Olivia Passaretti was driving was struck by a man now awaiting trial on multiple charges relating to his actions that day. Olivia’s death sent shockwaves through the school and town community that reverberate still. On Ivy Day, Olivia’s family received her diploma and a yearbook signed by the entire class.
Two days later, at graduation at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, the ceremony was filled with music and speeches, most notably the National Anthem, sung by Geoffrey Aptt, and “Spark of Creation,” sung by Julia Erickson, and the speeches of salutatorian Riley Gopalakrishnan and valedictorian Guy Sanchez. And diplomas and cheers. And relief!
Congratulations, Class of 2023. There’s a whole world out there but, as we always say, don’t be strangers! You always have a home here.
The EGHS Class of 2023
Sudishma Acharya
Charles Andrew Adams III
Joel Afendi
Zalmay Nangialay Ahmad
Annalee Lucille Ambler
Zachary James Amelotte
Kevin Michael Anderson
Catherine Elizabeth Anderson
Anthony Edward Andrade
Geoffrey Mark Aptt
Sonny Angelo Arsenault
Avery Jackson Baccei
Alexis S. Baker
Samantha Lynn Baker
Avery Catherine Barkley
Faith Rose Basler
Emerson Douglas Bassen-Alexander
Fiona Fallon Baxter
Katerina Abigail Beaulieu
Nathan Benfeito
Evan Paul Berthiuame
Dorothea Rose Bianco
Maria Luisa Bianco
Neala Margaret Bijari
Grace Jae Birkett
Benjamin Hirsch Block
Harrison K. Boyd
Vincent Michael Brita
Robert Thomas Brooks
Allison Estine Butterfield
Allan Trevor Cain
Jason Carollo
Matthew Paul Carosotto
Keyland Naiomy Carrasquillo
Borys Stephen Carrison
William Bellamy Carroll
Grace Elizabeth Casey
Peter Joseph Casey
Linnea Zora Cervenka
Emma Elizabeth Cham
Grace Elizabeth Clark
Griffin Thomas Clark
Sophia Rose Clarke
Abygail Lynn Clarke
Dean Aaron Cluley
Reagan Charlotte Coates
Zoë Grace Corbin
Matthew Joseph Cosgrove
Ryan Edward D’Amico
Cyrus Arya Davoudi
Casey Addison DeLorenzo
Mir Simko Demirel
Taylor Marie Dessert
Lana Kate DiIuro
Justin Paul DiStefano
Alexis Kate Dolan
Peter Christopher Doorley
River Elliot Doumato
Kaitlyn Isabel Dow
Amanda Joy Dronzek
Cael Kingsland Dunwoody
Helena Victoria Dunwoody
Kenzie Dymek
Julia Emma Erickson
William John Erickson
Jacob Brian Evans
Reese Emily Fahys
Raahil Ahmed Faizan
Ethan Howard Faunce
Jessika Brooke Finger
Brendan Thomas Fox
Henry Oakes Bart Fraser
Matthew Larry Friedman
Jack Ryan Gagliardi
Ava Julia Gallonio
Alex Eva Garrian
Isabelle Gertrude Gelzhiser
Giada Rose Gloria
Riley Chundra Gopalakrishnan
Eva Elizabeth Haan
Timothy Walter Harrington III
Basim Razi Hasan
Emma Grace Hathaway
Michael Philip Healey
Madison Rose Hinrichs
Hadley Hope Hirshorn
Anissa Hong
Megan Danielle Huntley
Ella Toolan Johnson
Cooper B. Jones
Leo Clay Kaldor
Gracie Elizabeth Kauffman
Allison Elizabeth Kazmier
Shaun Anthony Michael Kenyon
Patrick Southworth Kiernan
Tyler Ji Kim
Brianna Anela Knight
Melis Renée Kocak
Brandi Mariska Kulakowski
Hannah Simone Lally
Aliya Sarah Land
Sabrina Jacqueline Lee
Jack Henry Leonard
Abby Shea Lewis
Julia Grace Leyden
Kyanna C. Lin
Erik Leo Lopez
Angelica I. Lopez
Quin Davis Madden
Ryan James Marcantonio
Nicholas Jon Martin
Jack Andrew Martinez
Jordan Taylor McCoy
Griffin Taylor Meacham
Alexandra Madeline Mega
Sydney Jean Mendes
Benjamin Alain Minto
Emma Jane Morin
Jordan Mia Muscatelli
Seneca Fia Muscatelli
Julia Elizabeth Musiak
Mila Anna Navarro
Brian Robert Nerney
Tyler William Niessing
Thomas Grogan Indeglia O’Brien
Cole Thomas O’Brien
Mara Anna Oancea
Sydney Elisabeth Olsen
Valentina Ivy Oteiza
Alessandra Elizabeth Ottiano
Owen Nicholas Padula
Meghan Elizabeth Pagliaro
Timothy Regis Pavilonis
Luke Jerome Pedro
Cameron Lee Pellegrino
Phoebe Ophelia Monbouquette Peltz
William Christopher Penhall
Kyle Elias Poccia
Jillian Hope Prior
Vincent Harry Purcell
Lauren Elizabeth Reikhrud
Sydney Marie Rogers
Joseph Theodore Ruff
Gianna Marie Salvator
John Charles Salvator
Cayetano Sanchez IV
Hope Frances Scaramella
Mia Elise Schenenga
Anthony Nicholas Serino
Oliveia Rose Shaughnessy
Lily Li Shaughnessy
Thomas Joseph Sheeran
Rylee Anne Shunney
Madison Rinnah Siedliski
Jack Alan Simpson
Arthur Robert Sloan
Pyper Danielle Smith
Terry So
Robert Thomas Sprague
Aaron William Stange
Brayden William Stanger
Lily Jane Stark
Juliana Lynn Sticca
Griffin Patrick Straut
Connor James Straut
Michael Aaron Studley
Erin Elizabeth Sullivan
Owen Roger Thibodeau
Sophia Todaro
Joseph Colin Tougas
Jillian Ella Tracey
John Edward Tramonti
Alexandra Bree Tuttle
Michael Francis Ucci
Andrew Withrow Valentine
Kaelin Nicolette Viera
Daniel Russ Vilker
Raj Vishnu
Morgan Elizabeth Walsh
Cameron Scott Washburn
Theodora Fallon Weathers
Allie Nicole Welles
Bridget Grace Wexler
Ava Rose White
0 Comments