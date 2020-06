This year’s EGHS Avenger Booster Club Awards Ceremony honoring the Class of 2020 was not the traditional banquet at the Quonset “O” Club. There is an upside: through this virtual recognition, everyone gets to see these wonderful high school athletes and celebrate their achievements.

