EG Wrestling: 5 Compete in States; Lally Places

For the first time, girls competed in their own division at states, including 1 from EG

East Greenwich capped a strong year in wrestling with five athletes competing at the state tournament. Sophomore Jordan Lally, in the 113 lb. weight class, placed fifth. In a first for the Rhode Island, girls competed at states and one of those competitors was EG sophomore Caitlin Tolppa.

“This was our best season in years, since I’ve been coaching,” Head Coach John Altieri said. Last year was their first winning season – with 6 wins and 5 losses. This year, the team went 9-2. “We would like to move up to D2,” Altieri said.

He noted girls wrestling programs are growing quickly, including on the college level. East Greenwich had two girls this season. While the sport may be gaining momentum with girls, there were no full girls teams so the girls usually had to wrestle against boys in the regular season. The difference with states this year is that girls competed against girls or in the coed division.

Altieri said he was pleased with the season. “It was an excellent season. The boys and girls worked really hard.”

He said the team had brand new warmups this season thanks to a parent donation and the school is scheduled to get a new mat next year.