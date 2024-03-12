EG Swim: Boys & Girls Place 7th, 10th Respectively at States

Above: EG boys at states, from left: Finan Fennell, Daragh Fennell, Patrick Gorham, and Alex Trimmer.



The Avenger Swim program saw new coaches for both the girls and the boys teams this past season and both teams did well during the season. In the postseason, the teams – particularly the boys – turned it up a notch. The boys placed 7th out of 25 teams at the state championship March 2. The girls placed 11th.

“It was a really positive season,” said Boys Coach Jared Rinn said of the boys team. “They did really well – they scored a lot of points and they medaled in all their events.”

And that was with just four swimmers – Finan (a junior) and Daragh (a freshman) Fennell, Alex Trimmer (a sophomore), and Patrick Gorham (a junior). The boys team had eight swimmers in total with those four qualifying for the state meet. It’s the best finish for the boys in years.

Alex Trimmer had the best individual finish at states, finishing 5th in 200 free. Daragh Fennell took 7th in the 100 backstroke. The boys finished 4th in the 200 freestyle relay and 6th in the 400 relay.

With no boys graduating, Coach Rinn is looking forward to next year and hoping the team will grow.

“They deserved to have a big team. I’m hoping we can recruit more boys to swim with them,” he said. “The reality is, they are so great at what they do and their success will hopefully generate some buzz. They are creating a good legacy.”

Girls Coach Patricia Shiebler said she was pleased with how well the girls did. While they have a much bigger team the the boys – with 25 swimmers – they raced against teams with 35 members.

“They did a really fantastic job,” Shiebler said. Of those 25, 7 qualified for states.

Senior Grace Nardozzi qualified in almost every event and swam the 50 and 100 freestyle. Ava Bradshaw, also a senior, qualified and swam in 200 and 500 freestyle.

Other state qualifiers were sophomores Carolina Kiang and Isabella Bradshaw who both swam in the 100 back; freshman Cadence Collette swam the 50 freestyle – ”that’s particular impressive in her first year,” said Shiebler. Junior Harper Kelley and freshman Sarah Allamby swam in the relays.

Shiebler said she was impressed by the girls. “There were some really great swims the whole season, especially those willing to swim out of their comfort zone,” she said.