EG Sailing: Unbeaten Team Heads to MIT Regatta

by | May 5, 2022

Above: Left to right, Pierson, Curtis, Zach, and Mara rounding the marks against North Kingstown. Submitted photo

It’s been a banner season so far for the Avenger Sailing team, with a 5-0 record against local schools and last Sunday they qualified for the NESSA O’Day Regatta taking place this Sunday (5/8) at MIT in Cambridge, Mass.

“This past weekend was huge, it was the icing on the cake,” said parent and Avenger Sailing board president Keith Amelotte. “It was a goal the team set with the coach, to qualify for the O’Day, and they made it.” 

It hasn’t always been like that, with good years and not so good years for the team, but no one can remember the team qualifying for O’Day before. 

To qualify for the O’Day, the Avengers had to compete against 10 other teams in Hyannis. There were three other locations holding qualifying regattas around New England. EG ended up being one of the four teams to qualify out of Hyannis. 

The Avenger Sailing team is coed and takes all comers, those who’ve been sailing since they were little (usually through the GBSA program) and those who want to learn. For the qualifier, only four sailors compete, on two boats. But even those who weren’t in a boat played a role, helping get new boats ready. 

Captains this year are Curtis Sims, Shannon Bretcher, and Zach Amelotte. 

The team will be facing the best high school sailors in New England on Sunday but, said Keith Amelotte, “Just qualifying for one of these New England championship events is a massive accomplishment.” 

Good luck, Avengers! 

Zach Amelotte and Pierson Falk executing a roll tack against Prout.

Members of the team that qualified for the O’Day Trophy for New England Fleet Racing Champions. Back row, left to right: Head Coach Rob Russell, JJ Salvatore, Zach Amelotte, Owen Warren, Curtis Sims, and Assistant Coach Quentin Chafee. Front row, left to right: Shannon Brecher, Maddie Jarbeau, Mara Oancea, and Pierson Falk.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 