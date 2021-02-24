EG Runners Head to States in Strong Position

Above: Rylee Shunney during relays on Friday. Photos courtesy of Ocean State Running.

The Indoor Track Boys and Girls state meets take place in Providence this weekend and EG runners have some top positions.

In particular, sophomores Reese Fahys in the 1500 and Rylee Shunney in the 3000 both placed first in the Class meet earlier this month. They enter those races as favorites. They are also two members of the Girls 4×800 relay team that set a new school record on Friday, when they ran 9:48.50, along with Alicia Chen and Jessica Martin.

Shunney, Fahys and Chen ran the 4×400 together with Kendall Stearns on Friday, also placing first, with a time of 4:19.47.

At the Freshman Meet on Saturday, the Girls team placed 4th overall and Stella Ruff came in second in the 55 meter dash, qualifying for States. Ava Fairbanks is “on the bubble” for the race, having placed 4 on Saturday. The top 24 finishers compete in States; Fairbanks came in 26th.

Ruff is also “on the bubble” in the 300 meter, having finished third on Saturday.

For the Boys, Kai Meiser, Jack Lombardi, Jacob Connolly, Nicholas Martin won the 4×400 relay on Friday with a time of 3:39.66. The relay team of Jacob Connolly, Justin DiStefano, Jack Lombardi and Nicholas Martin took second place in the 4×800 race on Friday.

“I’m very confident in the fitness of the athletes. They’ve put in a ton of work during a very difficult time. They come every single day and they wear their masks,” said Coach Mike Thibodeau. “It’s cold, it’s snowy, we’ve had to clear the track five times this season,” but that hasn’t daunted the runners, he said.

Good luck on Saturday, EG. Go Avengers!