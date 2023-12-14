EG Rotary Announces Bob Houghtaling Scholarship

Above: Bob Houghtaling and others at the Teen Center earlier this year (2023). Photo by Laura Santilli

Submitted content

The East Greenwich Rotary Scholarship Fund has announced the establishment of an EG High School scholarship in memory of Bob Houghtaling and in honor of his 40+ years of service to the youth and adults of East Greenwich. Rotary will match (up to $10,000) donations received from the community. According to board president David Iannuccilli, “Our intention is to establish an endowed scholarship of at least $1,000 annually. Bob, a former Rotarian and frequent speaker at our meetings, was a hero to this town. He didn’t wear a cape, couldn’t fly and didn’t have X-ray vision, but we can’t begin to imagine the countless citizens he has impacted with his insightful wisdom, compassion and counsel.”

Donations are gratefully accepted to:

East Greenwich Rotary Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 222

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Questions? Call John Wolcott at 401-742-8693.