EG Real Estate: A Dozen New Listings, Zero Sold

Above: 0 1 Tipping Rock Dr, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 2/10/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, no sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

0 1 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,839,500.

0 2 Tipping Rock Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,724,500.

0 2 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,719,500.

15 Secret Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,549,000.

0 1 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,499,500.

11 Duke Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,900.

17 Wanton Shippee Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $329,900.

138 Pine Glen Drive #38, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $725,000.

25 Franklin Road #5, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

25 Franklin Road #4, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

1404 South County Trail #212, Highrise/One Level/Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $569,500.

*750 Quaker Lane #B304, One Level, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $185,000.

SOLDS

OPEN HOUSES Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.