EG Indoor Track Team Breaks Record

Above: Boy’s 4x200m team: Evan Berthiume, Jason Diluro, Robert Brooks, and Griffin Meacham (at New England’s). Submitted photo

Boy’s 4×200 sets new school record at New Englands

Last weekend capped off the season for East Greenwich High School’s Indoor Track and Field Team. On Saturday, March 4, qualifying members of the team headed to Boston University’s Reggie Lewis track to compete in New England Championships.

The day would go down in East Greenwich Track history, as the boy’s 4×200 relay, consisting of Robert Brooks, Griffin Meacham, Jason Diluro, and Evan Berthiaume, smashed the school record with a time of 1:34.92 and a placement of 16 overall. The record had been set in 2008 and left untouched until Saturday. This follows the team’s school record-breaking trend this season. In total, the team broke old records, set new records, and then broke their own records a total of 43 times throughout the season.

As for individual achievements, Nick Martin and Rylee Shunney placed 10th in the boy’s and girls’ mile respectively and Reese Fahys placed 4th in the 3000m.

These athletes’ accomplishments at New England stand to show the overall success of the team throughout the season.

“No particular moment stands out to me from this season because the season was outstanding,” said coach Ken Topalin. “Every practice and every meet I got to watch these athletes give their all.”

Though the New England Championship highlighted some of the team’s extraordinary talent, EG’s strength truly shown during the Class and State meets.

On Feb. 4, girls competed in Class B championships, ending the day with a multitude of top 8 (team scoring) finishes and many medals.

Grace Casey placed 7th in the 55m dash, and Stella finished 4th in the 300m. In the 55m hurdles, Jillian Tracey finished 5th, followed by Lily Shaughnessy in 6th. The girls 4x200m finished 4th.

In the 1500m, Rylee Shunney took the win, followed by Ava Peters in 3rd, Ella Maybaum in 6th, and Morgan Walsh in 8th. The 3000m saw Reese Fahys finish 3rd and Emily Clarke in 5th. In the 1000m Rylee Shunney again finished first, with Alicia Chen in 4th and Ava Peters in 8th.

“One of the best moments of the season was Class,” said Rylee Shunney, “I was proud to push myself and double in the 1500m and 1000m.”

In the shot put, Benny Chiara finished 6th and Samantha Lombardi 7th. Tracey also finished 7th in the long jump.

Boys competed in Class C and, mirroring the girl’s performances, EG athletes walked away with new personal bests and school records.

Joe Ruff, Robert Brooks, and Borys Carrison finished 5th, 7th, and 8th respectively in the 55m dash. In the 55m hurdles, Ryan D’Amico took 4th. In the 300m, Evan Berthiaume placed 2nd followed by Jason Diluro in 7th. The Boy’s 4X200m team finished 1st, consisting of Robert Brooks, Giffin Meacham, Jason Diluro, and Evan Berthaume.

On the long-distance side, Nick Martin finished first in the 1000m and the 1500m. In the 3000m, Justin Distefano placed 2nd, Luke Allen 6th, and Timothy Lynch 8th.

Joe Ruff finished 3rd in the shot put.

States were held on February 18th. Many athletes saw their hard work pay off that day.

Reese Fahys and Riley Shunney had outstanding performances in the 3000m and 1500m respectively. Reese finished 1st in the 3000m while Rylee took second in the 1500m. The girl’s 4x800m, teamed by Ella Maybaum, Alicia Chen, Ava Peters, and Morgan Walsh, finished 7th and the 4x200m team finished 8th.

Nick Martin had great races in the 1500m and 1000m, placing 2nd and 3rd. Evan Berthiaume finished 7th in the 300m and went on to run the Boy’s 4x200m, along with finishing 6th.

In addition to performing well in varsity championships, Freshman States and JV States saw hard work put in by all athletes.

“I would say this is a record-breaking team. Whether they are running their personal best or running school best, it is truly amazing how this team came together this season. We’ve created a community that’s here to support each other, work hard, and, most importantly, have fun,” Topalian said.

The team has many memories and accomplishments to look back on from this season, as well as things to look forward to.

“In outdoor I’m looking forward to running some relays as a team, as well as soaking up the last few months of running for EGHS,” said Shunney.

Morgan Walsh, a senior at East Greenwich High School, has been reporting for EG News since her sophomore year.