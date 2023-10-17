EG Football: Townies Advance Past Avengers With 26-0 Win

by | Oct 16, 2023

 Above: Ryan Sheeran (5) looks to break away. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

East Greenwich High School’s varsity football team dropped to an 0-4 conference record Friday night with just two games left in the regular season. Taking the field in their R.I. National Guard salute-to-service uniforms, the Avengers held their own in the first quarter on both sides of the ball. East Providence came back and scored in the second quarter followed by two scoring drives in the third quarter. The Townie defense, combined with errors on the Avenger’s offense resulted in a shutout for East Greenwich. Coach John George said the team just has to try and get better, not shooting themselves in the foot with turnovers, missed passes and incomplete tackles. 

Despite the tough season to date, East Greenwich continues to look forward, hosting St. Raphael’s Academy on Friday (Oct. 20) at 7 p.m., with pre-game Senior Night activities. The varsity team then travels to Cranston West on Friday, Oct. 27, for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Fans are encouraged to come out in support of the team this Friday night and to make note of their Thanksgiving game, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Chariho. 

Townie Steven Clar outpaces-Ryan McCarthy. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Punt by Cody Coppola. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

EG quarterback Alex DeTomasis. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

EG blocks EP PAT attempt. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

