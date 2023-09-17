EG Football: Avengers Shut Out Against Clippers

by | Sep 17, 2023

Above: Zachary Dessert (27) and Cade Thomas (22) team up for yardage. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Second loss in a row

After last week’s loss to Pilgrim, the East Greenwich High School varsity football team traveled to Cumberland Friday night for its first Division II-A conference game. Once again, unforced errors and missed opportunities plagued the Avengers, who were steadily outpaced by the Clippers throughout the game. Multiple key EG offensive plays fell apart due to fumbles, interceptions, and turnovers while defense allowed Cumberland to score in each of the first three quarters. Avenger fans expressed their frustration with some of the calls that went against EG, as well as play clock management by Cumberland. In the end, the Clippers walked away with a 20-0 final score and their second win of the season.   

 The JV Avengers host Cumberland Monday at 5 p.m. on Carcieri Field, while the varsity team travels to rival North Kingstown Saturday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. (note change in date and time). 

Thomas Slater (20) and Marcus Gomes (7) fight for pass reception. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Punt by Cody Coppola. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Jackson Gertsacov (58) looks to stop Marcus Gomes (7). Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Clipper Owen Horvath (13) ultimately breaks EG tackle attempt. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

 

