EG Football: Avengers Imperfect Season Continues

by | Oct 29, 2023

Above: EG’s Michael Zarrella (2) looks to take down Kelan Cornell (4). Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Another difficult loss Friday night for the EGHS varsity football team at their away game against Cranston West. Once again, the Avengers held their own for a period in the first half, but EG missteps led to the Falcons leveraging opportunities to their advantage. Cranston West walked away with a 26-0 shutout win. 

Another game has been added to the varsity schedule when they will host Shea High School on Thursday, Nov. 2, at home with a 6 p.m. kickoff. Their traditional Thanksgiving matchup will be held on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m. at Chariho High School to wrap-up the season.

Matchup of the 9’s – EG’s Spencer Warburton, CW’s Jack Majcher. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Fight to the finish. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Roman Prosseda (7). Photo by Mary MacIntosh

QB Alex DeTomasis (8). Photo by Mary MacIntosh

EG defense takes down Anthony Salas (1). Photo by Mary MacIntosh

Falcon Spoiler. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

