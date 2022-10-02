EG Football: A Homecoming Win

Above: Javien David (2) runs for yardage. Photos by Mary MacIntosh

The Avengers earned their first W against Mount Pleasant, 19-8

The EGHS varsity football team celebrated homecoming tonight with a 19-8 win over Mount Pleasant. After three consecutive losses, the Avengers were looking for better results against the Division II-A Kilties and they got it.

After a scoreless first quarter, EG scored a touchdown in the second quarter but missed the PAT. Mount Pleasant followed with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, pulling slightly ahead. Another 6 points put the Avengers ahead 12-8 at the half. EG’s defense and Keltie errors kept Mount Pleasant at bay for the second half, while offense was able to put another 7 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter for the win. The Avengers hit the road for their first away game at Burrillville on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a noon kickoff.