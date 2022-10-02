EG Football: A Homecoming Win

by | Oct 2, 2022

Above: Javien David (2) runs for yardage. Photos by Mary MacIntosh

The Avengers earned their first W against Mount Pleasant, 19-8

The EGHS varsity football team celebrated homecoming tonight with a 19-8 win over Mount Pleasant. After three consecutive losses, the Avengers were looking for better results against the Division II-A Kilties and they got it. 

After a scoreless first quarter, EG scored a touchdown in the second quarter but missed the PAT. Mount Pleasant followed with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, pulling slightly ahead. Another 6 points put the Avengers ahead 12-8 at the half. EG’s defense and Keltie errors kept Mount Pleasant at bay for the second half, while offense was able to put another 7 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter for the win. The Avengers hit the road for their first away game at Burrillville on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a noon kickoff. 

Patrick Kiernan (15) celebrates game’s first touchdown. Photo by Mary MacIntosh 

Javien David (2) runs for yardage. Photo by Mary MacIntosh 

Avenger Thomas Sheeran (12) successfully covers Dane Firmstone (3). Photo by Mary MacIntosh 

Coach John George congratulates EG on win. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

