EG Football: 12-6 Loss to Burrillville

Above: Cade Thomas makes a great catch. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avengers remain winless so far this season

Friday night. A night for football in America. It looked like the big league at the Stadium with WJAR channel 10 on-site for a live broadcast. Even the weather was cooperating. It was warm but a little muggy.

The game was evenly matched and both teams had to deal with the weather. There were no less than six injury timeouts for cramps. Luckily there were no other types of injuries.

The Avengers scored when Roman Prosseda ran through the middle, but that play would not have happened if it had not been for a tremendous tip catch by Cade Thomas on a fourth down.

Burrillville went on to win 12 to 6. Next up for the EG team is an away game in East Providence on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.