EG Calendar: Virtual Trolley Trip; Electronic Waste & Clothing Drives

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Monday, Nov. 16

Virtual Seaview Trolley Trip: The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society is hosting historian Brian Wallin, who will take attendees for a ride on the Seaview Trolley, from East Greenwich to Narragansett Pier. From the early 1900s, this Toonerville Trolley-style electric transport carried products from nearby mills and farms; but most importantly, it brought day-trippers to South County for a day at the beach. Those happy trips ended when the Seaview went bankrupt in 1920, the victim of competition from railroads and private automobiles. Brian’s illustrated talk will highlight tales of the people and places along the route. This jaunt is free via Zoom and begins at 7:30 pm. Go to info@eghps.org to register for this virtual and delightful trip. You will receive Zoom contact information by email the day before the event.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Avengers Booster Club Fundraiser at Finn’s: Dine in or take out at Finn’s Harborside between 5 and 10 p.m. and 20 percent of your bill will be donated to the Avengers Booster Club. So, have a “Finn-tastic” night and leave the cooking to Finn’s! Finn’s Harborside, 38 Water Street.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Electronic Waste Drop Off & Used Clothing Drive: The Town of East Greenwich is holding a two-fer event Saturday morning at the Transfer Station off Crompton Avenue. You can offload your old computers, monitors, routers, computer parts, cell phones, etc. for no charge. Items like laser jet printers and window A/C units will cost $10 to dispose off. Things like light bulbs will NOT be accepted. Find the full list on the town’s website HERE. And, at the same time, you can drop off your gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes (any size, any season), sheets, blankets and towels, to benefit Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Rhode Island. From 8 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, Nov. 28 (or any day!)

EG Hill & Harbor 2020 Turkey Trot – Virtual Edition: This year the race can be run (or walked!) at your convenience, with money raised going to the local Thompson family. Find out more HERE.

Ongoing Events

Warwick Center for the Art’s 34th Annual Rhode Island Open: This year’s Rhode Island Open is juried by Michael Rose of the Providence Art Club. With work hung on the walls, from the ceiling, and balanced on pedestals, this show immerses the viewer in a visual cascade of art. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886, Wednesday-Saturday, 11 am-3 pm. Free and open to the public. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010. Through Nov. 28.