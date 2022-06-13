EG Calendar: Town Council, Dogs on Main Stroll 

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, June 13

Town Council meeting – The panel will hear an application for a new liquor license for the as-yet unopened Hill & Harbor Tacos at 241 Main St, but first it will have to decide whether or not to increase the number of liquor licenses in town. Also, The Patio and Low Key are both asking for expanded entertainment licenses. The council will also be discussing a possible referendum on recreational marijuana shops in town as well as zoning amendments. Find the agenda and the Zoom link HERE. 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Tuesday, June 14

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at [email protected] or Christine King at [email protected]. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Planning Board meeting – The Planning Board has only one new proposal on its agenda but it’s a big one: a master plan review for 410 residential units off Division Road. The proposal calls for a variety of housing types, including single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Because the plan would deed restrict 25 percent of the total units as affordable, it qualifies as a Comprehensive Permit submission and is eligible for an expedited review. The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, June 16

Dogs on Main Stroll – Our four-legged friends’ favorite stroll, the Dogs on Main stroll kicks off at 5 p.m. If you want to parade with your dog, gather at 500 Main St. between 5:30 and 6; the parade steps off at 6 and ends at Town Hall.

Friday, June 17

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.