EG Calendar: School Committee, Yankee Steam-Up

Above: The New England Wireless and Steam Museum.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week



Tuesday, Oct. 3



School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.



East Greenwich Art Club – Bill Gallagher, well-known Rhode Island portrait painter and fashion designer, will demonstrate how he creates portraits using oil pastel. Gallagher is well known for his unique style. He won Best in Show recently at the Debois Gallery’s Figuratively Show in Middletown. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. There is no reservation or notification necessary. At the East Greenwich United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail. For more information, contact the club at [email protected], or on the website, www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Friday, Oct. 6

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open one last day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, October 7

NEWS Museum’s Yankee Steam-Up and Car Show – A major event held annually on the first Saturday of October where the museum steam engines are fired up and those of exhibitors are too. To sign up as an exhibitor or request info: [email protected]. Music by CruisinBruce. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 per child (age 6-17), under 6 free. NARM/Museum members free. Car entry is $15, driver admission included. Food and drink options available for purchase. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information about the museum HERE.

RI Humanities Celebrates 50Fest – For one day only, Rhode Island Humanities takes 50 years of humanities out of the box in a rare and exciting display of culture, history, and visions of civic life. Dive into Rhode Island’s complex politics and unique history at a mini film festival. Explore an exhibition of vivid posters for public events that shaped and inspired communities. Express your hopes and dreams at the communal activity. Create connections in the film and digital portrait studio. Complimentary coffee, boba tea, and water. Food for purchase from food trucks. Register. Free and open to all. From noon to 5 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.

Looking Ahead

Monday, October 9

Indigenous Peoples Day (formerly known as Columbus Day)

Tuesday, October 10

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Sunday, October 15

Bingo! – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club is hosting a Bingo fundraiser for the Autism Project at Swift Community Center. Cards cost $20, $5 for markers. Bring your own snacks and beverages and dress in festive fall attire if you’d like! There will be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the bingo starting at 2.