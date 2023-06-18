EG Calendar: School Committee & Dogs on Main Stroll 

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week



Tuesday, June 20

Cove Commission meeting – The panel will be reviewing public comments about the Waterfront Study as well as the Long Street right of way and a report from the harbormaster. In the Council Conference Room at Town Hall at 5 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

School Committee meeting – The School Committee will be discussing how to balance their FY 2024 budget, which starts July 1, after the Town Council approved the overall budget keeping intact an appropriation for the schools that is $500,000 less than what the School Committee approved in April. The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

EG Republican Town Committee monthly meeting – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be welcoming some of the new Rhode Island GOP leadership team as guest speakers: Chair Joe Powers, 1st Vice Chairwoman Jessica Drew Day, and 2nd Vice Chairwoman Niyoka Powell. Safehouse Restaurant, 195 Old Forge Rd., at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Business After Hours at Faith Hill Farm – The EG Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly Business After Hours networking event at Faith Hill Farm, 2056 Division Road. The event is free, compliments of Faith Hill Farm. Cafe Fresco will provide the food. RSVP to [email protected]

Thursday, June 22

Dogs on Main Stroll – Main Street goes to the dogs for this popular stroll, with a parade starting at 6 p.m. (dogs and their people will gather between 5 and 6) from the parking lot at 500 Main Street. As usual, there will be music and some vendors. Dogs not required! From 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, June 24

EG Pride Picnic and Music – This youth-led event started takes place at Academy Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be music and vendors and lots of rainbows. All are welcome!

Looking Ahead …

Sunday, June 25

St. Luke’s Tower & Bells Centennial Celebration – St. Luke’s Church will mark the centennial of the dedication of its Goodwin Memorial Tower and Bells following the 10:15 a.m. service. A special celebration and rededication of the Tower and Bells will take place outside, in the church’s courtyard, and will include a short bell concert. Over the following month, through July 25 th, weekly bell concerts will take place on Tuesday evenings, starting at 7 p.m., and featuring both veteran and apprentice chimers. The community is invited to the Sunday celebration and to listen for the bells of St. Luke’s on those subsequent Tuesday evenings. For more information, call the Church Office at 884-4116, or check St. Luke’s website and social media platforms.

Monday, June 26

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, June 30

