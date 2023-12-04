EG Calendar: Sch. Building Comm., Sip & Shop, Lasers & Santa and Luminaria

Above: xxxx

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, December 4

EG Tree Council meeting – The committee is talking about a tree ordinance, how to protect trees already planted and plans for spring tree plantings. In the Community Room at EG Police Department at 5:30 p.m.

A Lot to Learn – You are invited to learn how our community can enhance the learning experience for our children. The Town of East Greenwich is excited to be taking part in Governor McKee’s Learn 365 initiative. Those who attend will hear from committed youth, mental health experts, educators and other valuable members of the East Greenwich community. Our town has a long history of creating initiatives that support youth and their families. We know young people are our future. Programs created through Learn 365, as well as our many ongoing services, pave the way for school-age learners to succeed. Learning is not limited to the classroom. In fact, important skills are acquired through involvement with recreation programs, sports leagues, faith-based groups, parent/family trips, after school clubs, and more. The town recognizes the value of fostering a culture that is conducive to enhancing educational horizons. These horizons also include a respect for diversity, as well as searching out those previously marginalized populations for inclusion. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5

School Building Committee meeting – The panel meets in the first floor conference room at Cole Middle School at 10:30 a.m. to discuss plans for Hanaford – total replacement or renovation, and the contract with project manager Colliers.You can find the agenda and the Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, December 6

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Thursday, December 7

Sip & Shop Main Street – A number of Main Street stores and restaurants have joined forces to present an evening of discounts and refreshments. Participants include A Gracious Soul, The Current, Third Rock Emporium, Civil, The Green Door, Bags by Iris, Plant Girl Shop, Bone Appetit, Stencel Jewelers, and Welcome to Shabalot. Restaurants Downtown Tilly and Besos are offering a free appetizer with a receipt showing you purchased something from one of the shops listed. From 4 to 7 p.m.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club Holiday Party – GBWC will be holding their Holiday Party at the Barn at 30 Middle Road. We will be having a potluck and a Yankee Swap. Feel free to join us if you are interested in hearing about our group. For more information, contact Elaine at [email protected].

Avenger Theater’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical – Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 7 p.m. at EGHS Auditorium, 300 Avenger Drive; $10/ticket. Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast, crew or orchestra member of the Avenger Theater program or online at avengertheater.org. Learn more on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. Come see close to 100 students perform in this production. For more details please contact: Rob Petrucci at [email protected].

Friday, December 8

Avenger Theater’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical – Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 7 p.m. at EGHS Auditorium, 300 Avenger Drive; $15/ticket ($12 if you buy in advance; $10 for students & seniors). Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast, crew or orchestra member of the Avenger Theater program or online at avengertheater.org. Learn more on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. Come see close to 100 students perform in this production. For more details please contact: Rob Petrucci at [email protected].

Saturday, December 9

Tree Lighting, Santa & Laser Show – The annual tree lighting and arrival of Santa on Main Street is adding a laser show for the second year in a row. This year, the “Holiday Extravaganza” starts at 5 p.m. with a parade down Main Street to Town Hall – all are welcome to join … come festive! At Town Hall, the St. Luke’s choir will perform some holiday music, starting at 5:30. Then, at 5:45, it’s a dazzling laser light show, the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting.

Stone Ridge Luminaria – The Stone Ridge neighborhood off Middle Road will be lighting up their properties for their 48th Annual Luminaria candlelight display, from 5 to 9 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Dec. 10). This year will feature more than 4,000 paper lanterns alongside traditional holiday decorations.

Family Crafting: Holidays around the World – As part of the Apponaug Winter Strolling Event which will be happening all around the Warwick Center for the Arts building following Warwick’s holiday parade, the WCFA classroom will be open to the public for warm refreshments and family friendly, all ages holiday crafts to make and take. No reservations required — just drop in. We’d love to see you! Free and open to all. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. For more info: [email protected] or 401-737-0010.

Avenger Theater’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical – Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 1 and 7 p.m. at EGHS Auditorium, 300 Avenger Drive; $15/ticket ($12 if you buy in advance; $10 for students & seniors). Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast, crew or orchestra member of the Avenger Theater program or online at avengertheater.org. Learn more on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. Come see close to 100 students perform in this production. For more details please contact: Rob Petrucci at [email protected].

NEWS Museum’s Annual Carol Sing – In the Meeting Hall. Treats and beverages after the Christmas Carols in the Mayes Building. 1300 Frenchtown Road. 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Varnum House Open House – Visit the Varnum House Museum to learn about James Mitchell Varnum and his life in the 18th century (and as a general in the Revolutionary War). You’ll see some very rare exhibits about life in early America. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. Docents will be present to answer any questions. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more details HERE.

Avenger Theater’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical – Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 1 p.m. at EGHS Auditorium, 300 Avenger Drive; $15/ticket ($12 if you buy in advance; $10 for students & seniors). Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast, crew or orchestra member of the Avenger Theater program or online at avengertheater.org. Learn more on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. Come see close to 100 students perform in this production. For more details please contact: Rob Petrucci at [email protected].

Tuesday, December 12

Holiday Business After Hours – The EG Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual holiday after-hours event at Providence Coal-Fired Pizza, 6501 Post Rd., N.K. The event is free (courtesy of PMC Group) but registration is encouraged. Do that by contacting Donna at the Chamber: (401) 885-0020, ext. 2, or [email protected]. A special guest in a red suit is rumored to make an appearance. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Don Mong book signing – At Crestar….

Wednesday, December 13

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Sunday, December 17

Varnum House Colonial Yuletide – The Varnum House Museum will celebrate General James Mitchell Varnum’s 275th birthday at our Colonial Yuletide Open House. This holiday event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature festive decorations and museum tours. In addition, the event will include:

Opening ceremony on the Varnum House Museum grounds featuring Varnum’s Regiment in uniform.

Cutting and serving a birthday cake to celebrate James Mitchell Varnum’s 275th birthday. There will be singing!

Short talks from local historians regarding 18th-century history, General James Mitchell Varnum, the value of historic house museums, and celebrating the holidays in early America!

Holiday Shopping! We’ll have a couple of vendors present at this year’s event, including a colonial sutler ( Big Bear Trading Company ) and a blacksmith ( JDH Metalcraft ).

Monday, December 18

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – St. Luke’s is hosting this month’s community dinner in the St. Luke’s dining room. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome; free will offerings gratefully accepted. 99 Peirce Street.

East Greenwich Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC is holding its monthly meeting at Safehouse Restaurant with guest speaker R.I. Senator Jessica de la Cruz, who will be discussing the coming legislative session. Republicans and unaffiliated voters who lean right are welcome to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7. For more info, please go to www.egrtc.org.