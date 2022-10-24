EG Calendar: Parks & Rec Master Plan Session; Town Halloween Festivities

Above: Bleachery Falls, taken by Ray Johnson Oct. 23, 2022. Find more of Ray’s great photos HERE.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, Oct. 25

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda, including the ZOOM link, HERE.

Christian Zen Meditation – Oceans of Grace is offering Lime Rock Christian Zen Meditation classes every other Tuesday evening at 7. The in-person session will be led by Rev. Gene Dyszlewski via Zoom. All are welcome and it is free. Rev. Gene will also be joining soon for an in-person class. If you would like to register for the classes or have any questions, contact Jane Sullivan, [email protected] or (401) 339-9797.

Zoning Board meeting – The panel meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Town Council meeting – No agenda yet but they meet at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (with a Zoom link) needs to be posted 48 hours in advance – here’s a link to where you can find it.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Community Services Master Plan Public Workshop – This is the second public workshop of the Community Services and Parks master planning process. Everyone who lives, works or recreates in East Greenwich is invited to attend and in fact the project needs your input! From 6 to 8 p.m. at Swift Community Center, 121 Peirce St. To learn more and how you can participate, visit the project webpage HERE.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bunny Haunt 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run – Sponsored by the East Greenwich Track Club, the Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 10 a.m. At the Goddard State Park Carousel. Learn more HERE; register HERE.

Town Halloween Parade & Trick-or-Treating – The parade of characters, spooks, ghosts, and goblins will show off their costumes as the group marches southerly on Main Street. The parade will begin forming at Academy Field at 9:45 a.m. and will step off promptly at 10 a.m. After the parade, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Community Services & Parks Department will be sponsoring games, crafts, activities and refreshments at Academy Field. Participating Main Street merchants will kick off their activities with trick-or-treating in the shops between 10:30 and 12:30 as well. This is a free event, but donations of canned goods for the local holiday gift baskets will be accepted at Academy Field to make this a “Helping Halloween” event. Parent participation is required.

Water Street Cornhole Tournament – A new event sponsored by the EG Chamber and hosted by Finn’s Harborside and Water Street Kitchen, the tournament will be held in front of both restaurants, with food, drinks and prizes. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – bags fly at noon. Register at eastgreenwichchamber.com.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Oct. 31



Happy Halloween! 👻 👺 🎃 🍬

Christ’s Community Kitchen – The monthly community supper at St. Luke’s returns. Dinner will include oven roasted chicken breast, potatoes, buttered carrots and salad. 5 to 6:30 p.m. 99 Peirce Street. All are welcome; free will offerings accepted. For more information, contact Paul Brookes at [email protected]

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, Nov. 26

East Greenwich Hill and Harbor Turkey Trot – This year’s 5K and Fun Run around downtown is benefitting the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. Click on this link to register or see attached flyer for additional information.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4

Open Studios at the Mill at Shady Lea – This year we are hosting a fundraiser for the North Kingstown Food Bank. Each artist and artisan is donating one of their works for sale. Admission is free but we are still asking for everyone to remember to bring a donation of a canned good for the Food Bank..Come support artists and artisans from all over Rhode Island. You won’t be disappointed! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 215 Shady Lea Road in North Kingstown. Find out more at themillatshadylea.com.