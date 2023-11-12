EG Calendar: LionFest, Native American Beading, Glass Flowers

Above: Late afternoon on Greenwich Cove last week. Photo by Ray Johnson

This Week

Monday, November 13

No School – Veterans Day observed.

EG Housing Authority – The panel meets in the EGHA offices at 146 First Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC’s monthly meeting takes place at Safehouse Restaurant with guest speakerStuart Peterson, a financial advisor who will discuss the state of the economy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who lean right. Dinner and bar service will be available.

Tuesday, November 14

Native American Beading Workshop – A hands-on session with Mishki Thompson at the EG Free Library. For ages 10 and older. Registration is required; find out more HERE.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Wednesday, November 15

Greenwich Bay Woman’s Club meeting – The GBWC is holding its November meeting at Swift Community Center (dining room) at 6:30 p.m. We will have a discussion on wine pairings for the holidays. All are welcome to attend.

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Check back closer to the date for a link to the agenda.

Saturday, Nov. 18

LionFest 2023 – The East Greenwich Lions are having a fundraiser with the EG Rotarians. It is called LionFest 2023. The event takes place at LineSider Brewing, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include 2 beers and a raffle ticket. Tickets may be purchased by calling/texting Steven Basler at 401-965-1302.

EG Art Club ‘Glass Flowers’ Field Trip – The EG Art Club is sponsoring a bus trip to the Harvard Museum of Natural History to see the exhibit, Glass Flowers: The Ware Collection of Blaschka Glass models of Plants. One of Harvard University’s most famous treasures is this internationally acclaimed Ware Collection, better known as the “Glass Flowers.” The unique collection was made by Leopold (1822-1895) and Rudolf Blaschka( (1857-1939), father and son, Czech, glass artists. They produced 4,300 glass models, representing 780 species over 50 years. The trip is open to the public. The cost is $85, which includes bus and museum fees. Lunch is on your own. You can enjoy access to all the Harvard Museum of Natural History’s exhibits, plus access to the Peabody Museum. The trip departs from EG United Methodist Church, 1558 S. County Trail, at 8:40 a.m. The return trip will depart from Harvard Art Museums, Cambridge, MA, at 3:10 p.m. For more information, contact the Art Club at [email protected], or on the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org, where you can print out an attached form to mail to: EGAC, PO Box 1608, East Greenwich, RI 02818.

Thanksgiving Gratitude Chain Workshop – Build a gratitude chain for your Thanksgiving table! Create festive, autumn-themed paper decorations that include a Thanksgiving activity that your friends and family can add to. Watch the chain get longer with each person’s gratitude added and create a reusable family keepsake. This is a perfect family/parent/child workshop, but children are not required to bring an adult! At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. Cost is $35 for an individual or $50 with an adult companion. From 10 a.m. to noon. Find more info at www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Faberge Style Egg Painting – Traditional Russian artist and lecturer Marina Ekelova will present this unique workshop on the rich Russian folk tradition of Russian Faberge egg painting and the techniques behind the intricate designs. During the workshop, students will learn how to paint their own Faberge egg and about the history of the “imperial” jeweled eggs which were used by Tsars. It’s a great opportunity for students to work together and learn about Russian crafts and culture hands-on. This workshop will focus on traditional designs and allow students to create a beautiful gift. Throughout the workshop, students will be listening to traditional Russian music. All skill levels are welcome. Everyone will leave the workshop having produced a finished piece of Russian folk art on wood. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., from noon to 4 p.m.; $45/$35 for members. For more info: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Next Week

Thursday, November 23

Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday, November 24

Ocean State Artisans Holiday Craft Show & Food Drive – Back for its 32nd year, this Thanksgiving weekend event is one of the largest holiday craft shows in Rhode Island. Featuring a wide variety of handcrafted items made by local artisans, this year’s show also features made-to-order fresh wreaths from Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm. Place your wreath order when you enter and then enjoy shopping at the 80+ booths. Your wreath will be ready when your shopping is done! Children can enjoy face painting and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Shoppers can take part in the “Ocean State Artisans Challenge” to win a prize. The first 200 shoppers each day will receive a special gift (1 per family). Friday and Saturday, November 24-25, from 9-5; Sunday, November 26 from 10-4, at 5600 Post Road (site of the old Benny’s) $3 per adult. $1 off admission with the donation of a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Please help us reach our goal of raising 5,500 pounds of food! 100 percent of the admission fees are donated to local charities. This year’s charities are: Lucy’s Hearth, Maggie’s Pet Pantry, Project Hand Up, Rhode Home Rescue, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, and Sweet Binks Rescue, Inc. Shop for unique gifts while giving back to the community.

Saturday, November 25

EG Turkey Trot – The holiday weekend 5K and Fun Run are back, but starting and ending at a new location: 38 Water St. (Finn’s Harborside). The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.; the 1-mile Fun Run starts at 9:30. The cost is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run. Proceeds to benefit the Military Family Relief Fund. You can pre-register HERE.

Small Business Saturday – Support our local businesses today and all holiday season long!

Ocean State Artisans Holiday Craft Show & Food Drive – See Friday listing.

Sunday, November 26

Ocean State Artisans Holiday Craft Show & Food Drive – See Friday listing.

Tuesday, November 28

Forgotten Frenchtown: 10 Places Where History is Hiding – Did you know there was once a textile mill, a Catholic seminary and, during WW2, a Marine combat training camp in rural Frenchtown? At this Tuesday session, historian Matt Carcieri will reveal “10 places where history is hiding” in the area west of Route 2. Matt has found archival photographs to illustrate his program, which is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. We’ll meet at the New England Wireless & Steam Museum, 1300 Frenchtown Rd. The program begins at 7 p.m. It is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Friday, December 1

Walk thru Wildwoods – Gather friends and family for two illuminated evenings at Wildwood – holiday shop from unique Rhode Island businesses and creators, pick out fresh cut-trees, greens, ornaments, gifts, and other holiday essentials, enjoy delicious food & seasonal alcoholic/non-alcoholic sips including hot cocoa by the fire, walk festive tree-lined pathways of decorative light displays and joyful scenes “through the wildwoods” – and more! Visit the event page for full details: each night is unique to the vendors available and activities taking place. (For instance – Santa visits Saturday, December 2nd between 4:30pm-6:30pm!) EVENT PAGE

Saturday, December 2

Walk thru Wildwoods – Gather friends and family for night two at Wildwood – holiday shop from unique Rhode Island businesses and creators, pick out fresh cut-trees, greens, ornaments, gifts, and other holiday essentials, enjoy delicious food & seasonal alcoholic/non-alcoholic sips including hot cocoa by the fire, walk festive tree-lined pathways of decorative light displays and joyful scenes “through the wildwoods” – and more! Santa visits Saturday between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.!). Here’s a link for more info.

NK Community Chorus Holiday Concert ‘Simple Gifts’ – NKHS auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

NK Community Chorus Holiday Concert ‘Simple Gifts’ – NKHS auditorium at 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

Family Crafting: Holidays around the World – As part of the Apponaug Winter Strolling Event which will be happening all around the Warwick Center for the Arts building following Warwick’s holiday parade, the WCFA classroom will be open to the public for warm refreshments and family friendly, all ages holiday crafts to make and take. No reservations required — just drop in. We’d love to see you! Free and open to all. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. For more info: [email protected] or 401-737-0010

NEWS Museum’s Annual Carol Sing – In the Meeting Hall. Treats and beverages after the Christmas Carols in the Mayes Building. More info coming soon… 7 p.m.