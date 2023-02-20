EG Calendar: EGHPS Returns to In-Person Meetings

Above: The Station Fire Memorial Park. The fire took place 20 years ago, on Feb. 20, 2003.

This Week

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Winter Ecology with Casey Farm – This Winter Vacation program features hands-on learning, exploring winter seasonal changes and cycles, adaptations of animals (including hibernation and migration), plant life and much more. Class size is limited; register online HERE or email [email protected]. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St.

Gardening with Rhode Island Native Plants – Join members of Cindy Wood Garden Club to learn how to incorporate native plants in your landscape projects. Karen Asher, a member of the R.I. Wild Plant Society, will talk about how to use native plants and their importance in our gardens. The program is at Oceans of Grace, 118 Division St. (at the corner of Brayton Street). It begins at 9:30 a.m. with light refreshments, is free and open to the public. Email Suzanne Wind at [email protected] to reserve a space.

Letters From Home: 50 States Tour – This winter into spring, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann are traveling the entire country performing one show in each of the United States as the singing and dancing sensation called Letters From Home. Letters From Home was founded in 2010, featuring music from the soundtracks of WWII, Vietnam, and beyond. This vaudevillian-style singing and tap dancing duo has honored our veterans, active military heroes and their families through music. Since its inception, Letters From Home has performed over 900 shows across the country. A documentary on the group won an Emmy award in 2015. They perform the show in Rhode Island at McVinney Auditorium in Providence one night only at 7 p.m. For more information about the show, click HERE. To get tickets, click HERE.

Thursday, Feb. 23

School Committee meeting – The panel will meet first in executive session, then they have a brief agenda that includes review of an engagement letter with an outside law firm. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE. In the library at Cole Middle School at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

George Matteson and His Maps – The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society will celebrate its first in-person meeting in two years with a special program about the hand-drawn maps of George Matteson. A forest ranger for over 40 years, Matteson explored the rural towns and forests of Rhode Island, creating quirky maps showing local landmarks, legends and remnants of abandoned mills. Steve and Linda Kornatz of the Scitutate Preservation Society and Matteson’s grandson, Paul St. Amand, will tell the story and show the maps of this remarkable man. Matteson’s map of East Greenwich will be on display. Come view these quirky maps and discover forgotten landmarks near your own home. The meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the East Greenwich Police Station, 176 First Ave.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Feb. 27

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, March 4

Comedy Fundraiser – Top local comedians will perform at a fundraiser to benefit the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association at the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. This is an 18-and-older event. Tickets $20. For tickets, to donate or sponsor, click HERE. For more information, contact Sarah Rapose (401) 255-2024. (They are raising money for the organization’s 2024 NE Conference.)

Oil Painting for Beginners – Would you like to learn how to paint in oils? The Warwick Center for the Arts is offering a one-day course with Dedem Kokturk that will teach the fundamentals of oil painting in a friendly, easy to understand, step-by-step approach. Participants will learn about materials, set-up, color mixing, paint application, composition and more. You’ll be guided through completing a beautiful painting in class and you’ll leave with the knowledge to paint on your own. From noon to 4 p.m. at WCFA, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. Cost: $85/$65 WCFA member. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010.

Tuesday, March 7

School Committee Budget Workshop – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Drawing and ‘Painting’ w/Pastels – Have you ever wanted to learn to paint with pastels but didn’t know how to get started? In this ongoing monthly class at the Warwick Center for the Arts, Beth Goulet will show you the different types of soft pastels, paper and tools to get you started. This is a beginner’s class, so no experience is necessary. Bring a friend or meet new ones! This is a paint and sip class, so feel free to BYOB (additional classes April 4 and May 2). For participants 18 and older. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost: $45/$35 for members. Materials fee $5. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.