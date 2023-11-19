EG Calendar: EG Turkey Trot, Small Biz Saturday

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Thursday, November 23

Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday, November 24

Ocean State Artisans Holiday Craft Show & Food Drive – Back for its 32nd year, this Thanksgiving weekend event is one of the largest holiday craft shows in Rhode Island. Featuring a wide variety of handcrafted items made by local artisans, this year’s show also features made-to-order fresh wreaths from Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm. Place your wreath order when you enter and then enjoy shopping at the 80+ booths. Your wreath will be ready when your shopping is done! Children can enjoy face painting and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Shoppers can take part in the “Ocean State Artisans Challenge” to win a prize. The first 200 shoppers each day will receive a special gift (1 per family). Friday and Saturday, November 24-25, from 9-5; Sunday, November 26 from 10-4, at 5600 Post Road (site of the old Benny’s) $3 per adult. $1 off admission with the donation of a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Please help us reach our goal of raising 5,500 pounds of food! 100 percent of the admission fees are donated to local charities. This year’s charities are: Lucy’s Hearth, Maggie’s Pet Pantry, Project Hand Up, Rhode Home Rescue, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, and Sweet Binks Rescue, Inc. Shop for unique gifts while giving back to the community.

Saturday, November 25

EG Turkey Trot – The holiday weekend 5K and Fun Run are back, but starting and ending at a new location: 38 Water St. (Finn’s Harborside). The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.; the 1-mile Fun Run starts at 9:30. The cost is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run. Proceeds to benefit the Military Family Relief Fund. You can pre-register HERE.

Small Business Saturday – Support our local businesses today and all holiday season long!

Ocean State Artisans Holiday Craft Show & Food Drive – See Friday listing.

Sunday, November 26

Ocean State Artisans Holiday Craft Show & Food Drive – See Friday listing.

Warwick Center of the Arts Winter Market – Looking for that perfect gift? Shop small and support local artists at WCFA’s Winter Market. We’ll have everything from handmade pottery, jewelry, and toys to prints, wall hangings and more! This sale takes place at the Warwick Center of the Arts, 3259 Post Road, Warwick, on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, the sale will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 16. For more information, go to www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010.

Next Week

Tuesday, November 28



Forgotten Frenchtown: 10 Places Where History is Hiding – Did you know there was once a textile mill, a Catholic seminary and, during WW2, a Marine combat training camp in rural Frenchtown? At this Tuesday session, historian Matt Carcieri will reveal “10 places where history is hiding” in the area west of Route 2. Matt has found archival photographs to illustrate his program, which is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. We’ll meet at the New England Wireless & Steam Museum, 1300 Frenchtown Rd. The program begins at 7 p.m. It is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Friday, December 1

Walk thru Wildwoods – Gather friends and family for two illuminated evenings at Wildwood – holiday shop from unique Rhode Island businesses and creators, pick out fresh cut-trees, greens, ornaments, gifts, and other holiday essentials, enjoy delicious food & seasonal alcoholic/non-alcoholic sips including hot cocoa by the fire, walk festive tree-lined pathways of decorative light displays and joyful scenes “through the wildwoods” – and more! Visit the event page for full details: each night is unique to the vendors available and activities taking place. (For instance – Santa visits Saturday, December 2nd between 4:30pm-6:30pm!) EVENT PAGE

Saturday, December 2

Walk thru Wildwoods – Gather friends and family for night two at Wildwood – holiday shop from unique Rhode Island businesses and creators, pick out fresh cut-trees, greens, ornaments, gifts, and other holiday essentials, enjoy delicious food & seasonal alcoholic/non-alcoholic sips including hot cocoa by the fire, walk festive tree-lined pathways of decorative light displays and joyful scenes “through the wildwoods” – and more! Santa visits Saturday between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.!). Here’s a link for more info.

NK Community Chorus Holiday Concert ‘Simple Gifts’ – NKHS auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

NK Community Chorus Holiday Concert ‘Simple Gifts’ – NKHS auditorium at 3 p.m.

Monday, December 4

A Lot to Learn – You are invited to attend an event that supports how communities can enhance the learning experience for children. The Town of East Greenwich is taking part in Governor McKee’s Learn 365 initiative. Those who attend A Lot to Learn will hear from committed youth, mental health experts, educators and other valuable members of the East Greenwich community. Our town has a long history of creating initiatives that support youth and their families. We thoroughly believe that young people are our future. Programs created through Learn 365, as well as our many ongoing services, pave the way for school-aged learners to succeed. Learning is not limited to the classroom. In fact, important skills are acquired through involvement with recreation programs, sports leagues, faith-based groups, parent/family trips, after school clubs, and more. The town recognizes the value of fostering a culture that is conducive to enhancing educational horizons. These horizons also include a respect for diversity, as well as searching out those previously marginalized populations for inclusion. In Council Chambers at Town Hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 7

Sip & Shop Main Street – A number of Main Street stores and restaurants have joined forces to present an evening of discounts and refreshments. Participants include A Gracious Soul, The Current, Third Rock Emporium, Civil, The Green Door, Bags by Iris, Plant Girl Shop, Bone Appetit, Stencel Jewelers, and Welcome to Shabalot. Restaurants Downtown Tilly and Besos are offering a free appetizer with a receipt showing you purchased something from one of the shops listed. From 4 to 7 p.m.