EG Calendar: Community Meal, Trees, Show-Cause Hearing

Above: Ray Johnson’s early morning photo from the weekend, at a Post Road underpass. Photo by Ray Johnson

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Jan. 30

Community Meal – Christ Community Kitchen’s monthly dinner for all is tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church. First Baptist will be providing the meal this month. All are welcome; free will offerings accepted. For more information, contact Paul Brookes ([email protected]). At 99 Peirce Street, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

EG Tree Council meeting – DEM Cooperative Forestry Program Supervisor Nancy Stairs will be on hand to talk about the state’s tree inventory program. East Greenwich had been working on a tree inventory but the project stalled during Covid and because of some staff changes at the town level. 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the police department, 176 First Ave. All are welcome! For more information, contact [email protected]

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Town Council meeting – This is a special session where the council will hold a show-cause hearing weighing two alleged violations of conditions of The Patio’s liquor license, the first pertaining to capacity limits and the second pertaining to improper storage of alcoholic beverages. The hearing had been postponed twice. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Special Ed Advisory Committee meeting – Among the items on the agenda, Special Education Director Neil Marcaccio will share updates and wants to field any questions parents might have about special education in East Greenwich. From 6:30 to 8 in the library at Cole Middle School. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Joint School Committee–Town Council meeting and School Committee budget workshop – The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Public Workshop: Animal Control Ordinance & Dog Parks – The town is holding a special workshop to discuss the possibility of having a dog park in East Greenwich. In the Community Room at the police station, 176 First Ave., at 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, March 4

Comedy Fundraiser – Top local comedians will perform at a fundraiser to benefit the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association at the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. This is an 18 and older event. Tickets $20. For tickets, to donate or sponsor, click HERE. For more information, contact Sarah Rapose (401) 255-2024. (They are raising money for the organization’s 2024 NE Conference.)