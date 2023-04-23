EG Baseball: Panthers Take Pounding, 14-5

Above: Robert Brooks makes the steal. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

Sophomore second baseman Daniel Nuti drove in two runs on four hits and scored three times to lead the East Greenwich Avengers to a 14-5 win over the Johnston Panthers on a cool, misty day Saturday. The Avengers got behind early 2-0, but came alive in the third, scoring 3 runs on a couple of walks, Nuti’s first hit of the game, a sacrifice fly by senior right fielder Robert Brooks, and a line drive single by red-hot junior centerfielder Cade Thomas. Brooks finished the day with 3 RBIs, while Thomas, left fielder Ryan Sheeran (single, double, walk) and DH Ryan Fay (single, walk) each drove in 2. Thomas is now hitting .577 on the season after an incredible start that includes 2 doubles, 2 triples, and a home run. Fay is tied for the team lead in RBIs with senior Michael Ucci with 10.

Ryan Marcantonio got the win on the mound for the Avengers on Saturday. He came into the game in the 3rd with the bases loaded and just one out and the Avengers down 2-0. Marcantonio responded big time, getting a strikeout and pop up to escape the jam without any further damage. He went on to strike out 7 over 3 2/3 innings before passing the ball onto Junior Sean Giannelli, who closed the game with a 1-2-3 7th inning.

The Avengers are now 6-1 in Division 2 league play and 7-1 overall going into a big week that features games against North Providence, East Providence, and Ponaganset.

“We’ve been getting incredible pitching all season long, and Ryan Marcantonio kept that going today,” Coach Bill O’Connell said. “He come through in huge moment in the game. We’ve also played great defense and hit the ball well. Cade Thomas has been on fire at the plate all season to lead the offense.”

“This team is made up of a tremendous group of guys who work hard and really love the game,” O’Connell added. “They’re so much fun to coach.”